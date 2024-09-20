Why the OKC Thunder can be the Best 3-Point Shooting Team in the NBA
With plenty of ranged weapons and more that are around league average, the Thunder again appear to have one of the best perimeter-centric rosters in the league.
The team led all NBA teams in the regular season last year in three-point percentage, sitting at 38.9%. They had nearly six players sitting over the 40% mark and have players at all positions that can hit from the perimeter. Looking at its roster for the upcoming season, it yet again is hard to pinpoint a shooting blip from anyone who could receive significant minutes.
Arguably OKC's most known sharpshooter, guard Isaiah Joe, shot 41.6% from outside last year on 4.5 attempts per game. His game began to grow in other areas, but he was always a reliable option to knock down a triple or two. Joe's ability to get open and release the ball quick makes him a huge threat while on the court. He was one of three Thunder players to be in the top-20 of three-point percentage in the NBA last season.
Dynamic forward Jalen Williams is also very capable of knocking triples down. On 3.4 outside attempts per game last year, he shot 42.7%. Williams does much more than shoot from the outside. He grew significantly in that area from his rookie season, increasing his percentage by over seven-percent.
Now-second year guard Cason Wallace was one of OKC's best shooters last season as well, making 41.9% of his shots while attempting 2.9 per game. Wallace received national attention for his release speed on his jump shot, one of many factors contributing to his efficient rookie year. The former Kentucky Wildcat is known for his defense, but don't be shocked when he remains one of the leagues most efficient perimeter shooters.
The list of OKC's capable three point shooters goes on and on. Center Chet Holmgren proved he can hit from the outside and his willing to attempt them, averaging 4.1 outside shots per game on 37% shooting. Holmgren's perimeter ability makes him a severe mismatch for traditional big men and having a fifth player on the court, not being a guard, that can shoot, makes the starting unit scary.
Center Isaiah Hartenstein appears to be the only player who could receive quality minutes that won't be a viable perimeter threat. He's attempted under 100 triples in his entire six-year career and it appears the frequency of his perimeter shooting won't change.
Runnning down the Thunder roster, it's hard to find a player that won't be an efficient perimeter threat. Having a team full of players who are willing to shoot is one thing, but having a roster loaded of efficient shooters who take high-quality shots is another thing.
According to Shot Quality, OKC ranked ninth in the adjusted shot-quality percentage stat last season. The teams ahead of them, including the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks, were all teams that reached the postseason last year. Teams that struggled in the stat, like the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trailblazers, shot far below under the league average from beyond-the-arc.
The same site lists guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the fifth player in their quality of shot statistic last year, with the ranks of Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Dallas guard Luka Doncic and Boston forward Jayson Tatum. Gilgeous-Alexander has never been known to shoot low-quality shots, likely catapulting him up this list from last season.
The point being, OKC's roster is loaded with efficient shooters who take high-quality shots. Majority of the depth chart can shoot from the outside and are willing to take shots. Replicating their team performance from last year from the outside will make them a top three-point threat around the league.
