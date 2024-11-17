Why the OKC Thunder's Resolve Must be Steadfast Against Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City's first several matchups without its budding center Chet Holmgren have ultimately gone really well.
The defense remains impressive despite having to overcome having no center or any player above 6-foot-6 in the starting lineup, limiting teams to under 100 points two times since Holmgren's injury. Defeating the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, the Thunder have showed tremendous resolve on each end of the floor without their 7-foot-1 two-way talent. But defensively is where the primary point of concern would be with Holmgren's absence, and the team has continued to rally and defend the paint tenaciously in spite of that.
On to Sunday night, Oklahoma City will have one of, if not its most, difficult defensive matchups versus the Dallas Mavericks. As seen last year in the Western Conference semifinals, even with Holmgren's presence, Dallas dominate Oklahoma City outright on the boards and in the paint overall. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford exposed the Thunder's inept rebounding ability, as well as their hole in defense in the middle of the paint.
Holmgren had made an effort in the offseason to mitigate that and improve, and it showed vividly in his opening performances this season for he suffered a pelvic fracture.
The Thunder will have to find its resolve once again on Sunday evening, though it will be a bit less of a challenge with Luka Doncic missing the contest due to a banged up knee. However, Alex Caruso will also be out of the game, leaving a highly versatile and agile defender to the sideline.
Oklahoma City, rolling in on a three-game win streak, will look to take a victory at home to claim its 12th win on the season.
