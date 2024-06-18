Why the OKC Thunder Should Target Pacers' Forward Jarace Walker Over the Offseason
According to a recent report from Mike Scotto for Hoops Hype, NBA front offices believe there is a chance that Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker is on the trade block this summer.
In a mock draft published on Saturday, June 15, Scotto noted that Indiana has multiple decisions to make this summer that could all impact one another.
"Rival executives are monitoring whether the Pacers will keep forward Obi Toppin in restricted free agency," Scotto wrote. "If the Pacers re-sign Toppin, several rival executives believe Jarace Walker could become a trade candidate and are monitoring the former No. 8 overall pick’s availability."
If Walker does become available, Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder should consider making a move for the 2023 lottery selection.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, Walker was a five star prospect coming out of IMG Academy (FL) before attending the University of Houston. During his lone season with the Cougars, Walker averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and one block per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc.
Despite a successful college career that led to Walker being selected in the top 10 last summer, the Pacers forward played sparingly as a rookie, averaging just 10.3 minutes per game in 33 appearances. Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith and Pascal Siakam all took up minutes in Indiana's front court, limiting Walker's time on the floor.
As a rookie, the former Cougars' standout averaged 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 40% from 3-point range on a low volume. Still, with good size at the position, versatile defensive ability, solid rebounding skills and the potential to become a decent perimeter shooter, the 20-year-old forward seems to be the ideal fit in Mark Daigneault's system.
While the Pacers' frontcourt rotation kept Walker on the bench in Indiana, Oklahoma City is thin in the frontcourt and could benefit from the young forward's strength and versatility. For Walker, landing in OKC would give the former McDonald's All-American a fresh start and an opportunity to earn consistent playing time.
