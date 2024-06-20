Will Chet Holmgren Make an All-Defensive Team Next Season?
Few players enter the league with as much of a defensive impact as Chet Holmgren made for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.
Oklahoma City was desperately in need of a center that could take the reins as a defensive anchor, a hole they hadn't filled since the departure of Steven Adams. It had to wait an extra year after drafting Holmgren due to his foot injury that kept him out of his "true" rookie season, but the wait was well worth it.
The 7-foot-1 center averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, immediately becoming one of the Thunder's key contributors on its way to a No. 1 seed. Although many questioned if his body was NBA-ready — citing his lanky frame and risk for injury against bigger centers — he proved that it was simply all speculation.
Holmgren played all 82 games, an impressive feat for any player, but especially one who had missed an entire year of action before that. While sure, sometimes he could struggle to stand his ground against players with strength and size, most of the time he was still an effective defender. The 2.3 blocks per game speaks for itself, he wasn't a player that you want to go up against at the rim.
Already being an established defensive weapon in his rookie year should bode extremely well for his future in the NBA. He's only going to improve, learn and grow as time goes on, which will shape him into an even better defender. If he continues on this trajectory, an All-Defensive selection should be an expectation for him as next season approaches.
Now that voters disregard positions on the All-Defense teams, it relaxes the issue of comparing him against other centers. Four forwards/centers made the first team last season, so as long as Holmgren makes a top-10 impact of any position, he'll get that selection.
The rookie was just on the outside of making it to the second team, only behind fellow Thunder Luguentz Dort and LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. If he makes strides and expands his defensive game, even beyond the block number, it's very possible it will only take two seasons to get to that list.
Holmgren has demonstrated the chops to be a Defensive Player of the Year one day. It's only a matter of time before he starts getting to that level.
