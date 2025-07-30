Will Grizzlies be More of a Threat to Thunder This Season?
The Memphis Grizzlies were bounced out of the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a four-game sweep in last season's playoffs, but the Grizzlies hardly had a fighting chance. Once star guard Ja Morant sustained a hip injury in Game 3, there was really no hope left of a comeback.
Memphis didn't take the offseason to do much, but its big trade came with moving on from Desmond Bane. The guard got sent to the Orlando Magic, and in return, it received Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony (now waived), four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap. Though Bane has been an important piece of the roster, that's a hefty return to get.
Aside from that, the Grizzlies also extended Jaren Jackson Jr. to a long-term contract extension to keep him with the franchise for good. With Jackson and Morant staying with the team, there's no question they'll be legitimate playoff contenders in the Western Conference.
Could they be a legitimate threat to the Thunder this time around? That might be easier said than done.
While Memphis has a couple of stars and good depth pieces down the depth chart, it isn't a team as currently constructed that looks like a championship contender. Oklahoma City is far and away the stronger team, and it might even improve from last year with the continued growth of its talent.
The Grizzlies' ceiling probably looks more like a second-round or Western Conference Finals bid, not an NBA Finals just yet. With their newfound stash of draft picks to play with, there's always the possibility of it trading for a big piece by the deadline in February. That would be the all-in move that puts them in line with the Thunder.
If both teams faced each other again in the playoffs, Memphis might look like more of a threat. But a big enough threat to beat Oklahoma City? It doesn't seem likely.