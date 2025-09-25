Will Jalen Williams Be the Best Second Option In The NBA This Season?
Jalen Williams has solidified himself as the Thunder’s number two option behind MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Even though he is considered number two on his team, the OKC forward has solidified himself as a rising star in the league.
During last year’s regular season, Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. This was enough for Williams to be named to his first All-Star team and for him to be named to the All-NBA Third Team.
With Williams claiming all these accolades and still being on the rise, the question has to be asked. Will Williams be the best second option in the league this coming year?
With Williams' proven stats and accolades, along with him coming off an NBA championship, the argument is definitely there. Not to mention, Williams is doing all this while on the same team as reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as rising star Chet Holmgren.
The Thunder were one of only three teams to have two players named to all NBA teams. Gilgeous-Alexander joined Williams on the list along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, and the New York Knicks with Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns.
Mobley and Anthony-Towns will definitely be named next to Williams when the best second option is talked about, along with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
Williams has separated himself with how much he has accomplished at a young age. The Thunder forward is only 24 years old and, as previously stated, is already an All-NBA player, an All-Star and an NBA champion.
No other second option in the league can take over a high-stakes game like Williams can. For example, Williams showed out in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Williams had 40 points on 56% shooting to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead in the series that they would eventually win. Similarly, Williams had a breakout performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, when he scored 34 points to give the Thunder a 3-1 series lead.
The Thunder have shown their support in Williams as well, as he signed a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that keeps him with OKC until the end of the 2030-2031 season.
There are many teams in the league that Williams could go to and be the number one option. Luckily, the Thunder will likely have the ability to claim that their number two is the best in the league.