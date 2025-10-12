Will OKC Thunder Lead the NBA in Wins Again During 2025-26 Season?
It's no surprise that the Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA once again this season.
After winning 68 games during the 2024-25 campaign en route to the franchise's first title, OKC brought back most of its roster, even adding a few young pieces from the past few draft classes.
Led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander along with All-NBA wing Jalen Williams and third-year big man Chet Holmgren, the Thunder still have one of the best rosters in the NBA. Alongside the aforementioned trio, Oklahoma City is armed with a number of solid role players, including All-Defense honorees Alex Caruso and Lu Dort as well as Isaiah Hartenstein and others.
Additionally, head coach Mark Daigneault has another year of experience under his belt, and should continue to improve in his role. Given the circumstances, it is no surprise that the Thunder are the betting favorite to lead the NBA in wins once again during the 2025-26 campaign.
National media members seem to agree with sportsbooks, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon also picked OKC to land the best record in the NBA this year on a recent podcast.
"I like the Thunder's odds of having the best record in the league again," MacMahon said. "I'm not going to lie, I'd go over on 62.5 (wins). ... They won 68 (games) last year and I think they'll be better this year and I think Chet (Holmgren) will be healthier."
The group picked Cleveland to be the NBA's runner-up in wins, which mirrors the results of the 2024-25 campaign, as OKC led the league with 68 wins followed by the Cavaliers at 64.
As MacMahon referenced, Holmgren missed most of last season with a hip injury. Before leaving Oklahoma City's lineup, though, the talented 23-year-old was in the midst of an impressive campaign.
While Holmgren wasn't able to return to the same level on offense after returning from injury, he still managed to be a gamechanger on defense for the Thunder. This year, though, if the Gonzaga product is able to stay healthy, like he did in 2023-24, Daigneault's team could have a chance at surpassing last year's win total.
That scenario is unlikely, considering how difficult it is for any team to win nearly 70 games, but Oklahoma City has the talent to once again turn in a historic regular season performance.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.