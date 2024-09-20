Winning Northwest Division is Key to OKC Thunder's Title Hopes
The Thunder are looking to contend for a championship next season, and winning their division could be the key.
Last season, Oklahoma City won 57 games and earned the No. 1 seed in the West. While the team was upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round, a banner was still raised in Paycom Center for Oklahoma City winning the Northwest Division for the first time since 2016.
In the seven seasons between the Thunder winning their division, the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz won the division three times, with the Portland Trail Blazers also winning once.
Since 2012, only one team to make the NBA Finals did not win its division (2022 Golden State Warriors). With 25 of the past 26 conference champions also winning their division, the Thunder’s hopes of making it all the way to the Finals and winning the title could lie in its performance against a couple of division rivals.
After winning the championship in 2023, the Nuggets had a less-than-ideal title defense last season. Struggling with injuries and inconsistency throughout the year, Denver lost out on the division and the No. 1 seed thanks to Oklahoma City winning the season series 3-1.
The Thunder will host the Nuggets on a back-to-back in mid-March, which could dramatically shift the late-season standings. That matchup will also headline the beginning of the season, as they will meet in the season opener in Denver before meeting there again a couple of weeks later.
Meanwhile, the Thunder’s matchups with Minnesota will mostly take place around the All-Star break, with the teams meeting three times in a two-week span. Considering injuries have flared up around the All-Star break in recent years, either team being shorthanded could determine who wins the season series.
While beating the reigning Western Conference champions or other young contenders would help the Thunder make a statement next season, winning the Northwest Division must be their top priority. Winning the division not only comes with historical precedent, but it could also give the Thunder an edge in tiebreakers.
Winning a championship is no easy task, but winning the division is almost always the first step to a magical run.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.