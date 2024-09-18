With Kenrich Williams News, Should OKC Thunder Fill Last Roster Spot?
On Tuesday, Oklahoma City announced that reserve forward Kenrich Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right knee with an undetermined timetable. Williams is set to be reevaluated after the Thunder’s preseason games, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be available for the start of the regular season.
Williams has been a key locker room presence for the Thunder over the course of the team’s rebuild, and at times, he has been both a starter and a regular rotation piece. Last season, as the Thunder rose to the top of the conference and competed for a championship, Williams’ role on the court decreased but he was always a viable option to play on any given night.
The Thunder boasts one of the deepest rotations in the NBA, and it’s not a major blow if Williams has to miss some time at the start of the season. But should his injury cause the team to consider adding another player with its open roster spot? Training camp has always been a time for heavy competition in Oklahoma City and a way to give everyone a fair chance. It has also been used as an evaluation period in years past.
In addition to the injury to Williams, there’s also still a few guys available that would make sense for the Thunder. Markelle Fultz, like Williams, fell out of Orlando’s rotation at the end of the season but has proven to be a high level backup point guard at times during his career. Nassir Little and Doug McDermott are both available and offer different skill sets at the forward position. Robert Covington and Danilo Gallinari could be fun options to round at the bench and give the Thunder additional size.
At center, Javale McGee is still looking for a home, as is former Thunder big man Bismack Biyombo.
For competition purposes over the course of training camp, it wouldn’t hurt to bring in someone that might be able to make a different and scratch the surface of the rotation. Someone like Fultz, who is ultra talented and a great defender, might find a landing spot with the Thunder. Oklahoma City doesn’t really have a true backup point guard, and it would be a low-risk signing.
If Oklahoma City opts to keep the roster as is through training camp, the last roster spot might go to a veteran locker room presence who could help lead the team through experience. Missing training camp and preseason would make it tough for a new player to crack the rotation on a roster as talented as the Thunder’s. Waiting until after preseason also gives the team more time to see the severity of Williams’ recovery.
With Williams out, there’s certainly a case to be made for signing someone to that last roster spot. Whether it’s immediately or closer to the season’s start will be the million dollar question.
