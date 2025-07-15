Zach Lowe Reports Details on Chet Holmgren's Max Contract Extension
This has been a summer of extension for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they hope to extend this championship run into dynastic levels.
For Oklahoma City to accomplish that goal, they need their big three in place of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA forward Jalen Williams and rising star center Chet Holmgren. Check, Check and Check, literally.
As the Thunder dish out max extensions to the trio, details on the deals have begun to trickle out. The initial reporting of ESPN's Shams Charania put the Holmgren extension at a five-year extension and up to $250 dollars.
Today, NBA Insider Zach Lowe went on his podcast, the Zach Lowe Show, and dished on the fallout from these extensions, particularly with the Oklahoma City Thunder and its budding star at center.
"I think Chet [Holmgren] is really just scratching the surface on what he can be offensively," Lowe said. "And by the way, I have heard from people who have seen the contract that the Chet Holmgren contract is just a straight 25% max contract across the board, there is no escalators that I know of, anything like that. And [Jalen Williams] I think will have the escalators in it."
This would be a big deal for the OKC Thunder and there is no reason to doubt Lowe's report. He is no hot take artist or want to be reporter. The Ringer hosts never goes on record prematurely and having sources that have seen Holmgren's contract is a big deal.
"People are like 'man are we just doomed with Oklahoma City set up the way they are set up?'...They are definitely as well set up as you can possibly be to navigate the second apron and the repeater tax," Lowe continued. "That's the bar [the Thunder] are the bar."
While Holmgren did ink a max contract to take up 25% of the cap, the fact that there are no escalators in the deal means it will not reach the up to $250 million value that was first reported. This saves the Thunder approximately $10.1 million.