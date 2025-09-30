OKC Thunder's Breakout Wing Ready for Next Season After 2025 Leap, Title Run
Oklahoma City is ready to defend its title, and the man who saved basketball will play a significant role in that journey.
Last offseason, Aaron Wiggins signed a five-year, $47 million deal to stick around in Oklahoma City long term. It took only a couple of months for that contract to turn into one of the best deals in the entire league.
Averaging a career-high 12 points per game, Wiggins’ impact on the Thunder was clear, despite his bench role. While many have considered what Wiggins’ stats might look like in a different situation with more usage, the Thunder fan favorite isn’t concerned about that going into his fifth NBA season.
“We've come off the season with great success and love being with the guys and being a part of this team,” Wiggins said. “So focusing on that and not allowing outside noise to creep in or push me in any direction or sense. But understanding that it's my career and I'm a part of this team and this organization and this is where we are.”
From Wiggins’ 41-point outburst to begin February through the end of the regular season, Wiggins averaged 16.2 points per game and looked to be a clear factor for the Thunder in the postseason. While his usage and numbers dwindled after a 21-point debut in Game 1 against Memphis, Wiggins had a few huge moments that might have made the difference in the title run.
From 11 second-half points in Game 4 in Denver to tie that series to an 18-point outburst in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to even the series against the Indiana Pacers, Wiggins showed that the lights were never too bright.
“I think the intensity of those games, and obviously the difference in game planning from playoffs to regular season,” Wiggins said. “There's just another level to it. So there's a certain sense there that just kind of gives us experience and understanding of what to expect when teams really put forth their best shot and when teams are game planning at a different level of detail.”
Heading into next season looking to build off an NBA championship and a career year, there are plenty of ways for Wiggins to impact the Thunder yet again. Considering how much he’s improved already through four seasons, Wiggins could easily be one of the most important players for years to come in Oklahoma City.