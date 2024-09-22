OKC Thunder’s Home-Court Advantage Among NBA’s Elite Again
Oklahoma City was known for its home-court advantage throughout its first decade, and that roar could be ready to return.
Last season, the Thunder won 57 games, earning the West’s No.1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the first three rounds. While the Thunder fell in the second round, their home-court advantage was clear to anyone who watched.
With Sam Presti saying in 2021 that he wants this Thunder era’s first playoffs to be an arrival rather than an appearance, the Thunder’s home-court advantage is an important factor in maintaining their level of play. Last season, the Thunder began to regain its enthusiasm and fan support in the arena after years of half-empty arenas during a rebuild.
Increased excitement helped Oklahoma City go 33-8 at home last season, which was tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best mark in the West. While the Thunder had a winning home record in 2022-23 and have generally had a better record at home than on the road, it marked a return to contention.
The Thunder’s 33-8 record at home marked the team’s first season winning at least 70% of its home games since 2016, which is also when it most recently won a playoff series. In the six-season stretch from 2011-16, the Thunder had six consecutive seasons where it won at least 70% of their home games, including a 34-7 mark in 2012-13 and 2013-14.
While winning more than 80% of their home games is an incredible feat, the Thunder’s moves this offseason and continued progression could lead to a historic season in Paycom Center. Last season, Boston went 37-4 at home, which was the best in the league. Considering the limited availability of Oklahoma City’s tickets compared to previous years, sellout crowds and loud environments can be expected for all 41 games in Paycom Center next season.
Matching the 2016 records of San Antonio or Golden State is likely out of reach, but winning 35 games at home to set a new Thunder record could be within reach next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.