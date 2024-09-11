OKC Thunder’s Paycom Center Will Host College Hoops Rivalry
Oklahoma City is set to break ground on a record breaking new arena in the downtown area. It was a massive win for the team and the city last year, as Oklahomans passed the penny sales tax and approved a new arena to keep the Thunder in the city for the foreseeable future. As exciting as it is, the Paycom Center will still be the Thunder’s home for the next few years.
While the Paycom Center plays home for all of the Thunder games in Oklahoma City, concerts that come to town, and other major events, fans will have something new to look forward to this season.
The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will continue in basketball with a neutral site matchup at the Paycom Center. The two rivals will square off on Dec. 14, marking the first matchup as non-conference members.
The game will take place while the Thunder enjoys nearly a two week break from action. Oklahoma City plays New Orleans on Dec. 7 before returning to the court on Dec. 19 in Orlando. The closest home game to the Bedlam matchup is Dec. 3. Following that game, the Thunder will travel for 20 days before returning back to Oklahoma City on Dec. 23.
The Bedlam rivalry has taken a pause in most other sports because of the logistics of booked scheduled. Traditionally the Sooners and the Cowboys have always been in the same conference, but with Oklahoma transitioning to the SEC, most of the games will die. Basketball will be a great way to keep the fans involved and the pageantry alive.
And if there’s one thing Sooners and Cowboys agree on — it’s the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’ll be a cool opportunity for fans and players alike to travel to the Paycom Center and watch a classic college hoops rivalry.
