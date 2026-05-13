2026 NBA Mock Draft: Looking at Options for OKC Thunder After Lottery

The NBA Draft lottery is in the rear view mirror and the 2026 NBA Draft order is finalized.

While there still could be trades that change the order, teams now know where their picks fall in this year's class.

Oklahoma City landed the No. 12 pick in the lottery, and recevied the No. 17 overall selection from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here's a look at a few recent mock drafts that give an idea of who the Thunder might target in this summer's draft.

Dailyn Swain & Allen Graves

In a mock draft from NBA Draft on SI, Derek Parker paired Texas' Dailyn Swain with OKC at No. 12 overall and Santa Clara's Allen Graves with the Thunder at No. 17 overall.

Swain averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range as a junior. At the combine, the former Xavier transfer measured 6-foot-6 and half an inch without shoes while recording a 6-foot-10 wingspan.

Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game as a redshirt freshman while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc. Graves measured 6-foot-7 and three quarters of an inch barefoot to go along with a 7-foot wingspan at the combine.

Yaxel Lendeborg & Chris Cenac Jr.

In a mock draft following the lottery for Bleacher Report, Jonthan Wasserman paired Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg with the Thunder at No. 12 overall and Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. at No. 17 overall.

Lendeborg, the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2025-26, averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range. The sixth-year senior's efforts led the Wolverines to a national championship.

At the NBA Combine, Lendeborg measured 6-foot-8 and three quarters of an inch without shoes while recording a 7-foot-3 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.

Cenac averaged 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Cougars. The former five-star recruit measured 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while recording a 7-foot-5 wingspan and weighing 239 pounds at the combine.

Cenac also showcased his explosive athleticism in Chicago, notching a 41.5 inch standing vertical leap.

Nate Ament

In Eye on College Basketball's recent mock draft of the 2026 lottery, Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander paired Tennessee's Nate Ament with the Thunder at No. 12 overall.

The former five-star recruit averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from deep as a freshman.

Ament measured 6-foot-9 and half an inch barefoot at the combine to pair with a 6-foot-11 and half an inch wingspan.