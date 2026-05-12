Lack of Draft Lottery Luck Could be Blessing in Disguise for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City is in the midst of a historic postseason run, and its lack of lottery luck may not have been a bad thing.

On Sunday afternoon, the NBA world watched as the annual draft lottery took place. Holding the 12th-best odds at the top pick, the Thunder had a chance to become the story of the league in all facets with a move into the top four of a loaded draft.

Obviously, Sam Presti and the Thunder would’ve loved the opportunity to move up and take one of the potential franchise talents stacked at the top of the 2026 class. However, the Thunder staying at No. 12 may have been the best thing for the team’s title defense and beyond.

After learning they’d be picking 12th in the draft, the Thunder took care of business in LA a day later with a 115-110 win over the Lakers in Game 4, clinching their spot in the Western Conference Finals. Considering the Thunder have had lottery or fringe lottery picks throughout this era, things are business as usual for Presti and everyone else down the line.

Had the Thunder jumped into the top four, it would’ve undoubtedly caused at least some distractions for the players in the locker room. Sure, this team has a knack for blocking out the noise, but it’d be especially tough not to hear everyone in the NBA landscape talk about the potential for another franchise talent to be heading to the defending champions.

Beyond the distraction, it also could’ve complicated things for the Thunder’s long-term future. Given that a top-four pick will come into the league making more on their rookie-scale contract than a player picked 12th, a jump up in the lottery easily could’ve forced Oklahoma City to make some offseason moves it wasn’t planning on to make the numbers work financially.

Albeit a good problem to potentially have had, the Thunder’s offseason has become a bit more simplified. With the flexibility to largely run it back after another title run or easily make adjustments around the edges if they fall short of repeating, the Thunder can go into the offseason without necessarily having to make a big splash that would’ve been inevitable if a top pick suddenly was in Oklahoma City’s possession.

Over the next few weeks, the Thunder will be looking to continue their postseason run and march their way to another ring. While it won’t be easy for the Thunder to repeat, they’ve put themselves in a perfect position to do so, and they have no need to worry about the distractions that could’ve come with some lottery luck.