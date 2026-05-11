2026 NBA Mock Draft: Projections for OKC Thunder Following Draft Lottery

Just one day after the OKC Thunder took a 3-0 series lead against the Los Angeles in the Western Conference Semifinals, Oklahoma City learned its draft spot for the 2026 class.

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on May 10, finalizing the order for this summer's draft. The Thunder already held the No. 17 overall selection, and after the results of the lottery, also own the No. 12 pick.

Sam Presti and company may elect to trade one of the two selections for future picks, or package both picks to move up in the draft, as the Thunder already have a full roster.

If Oklahoma City does elect to keep both picks, though, Derek Parker laid out two prospects who could be solid fits with OKC in a recent mock draft.

At No. 12 overall, Parker paired Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg with the Thunder.

Lendeborg began his college career at Arizona Western College before playing two seasons at UAB. After starring for the Blazers, the talented forward transferred to Michigan for his final collegiate campaign. With the Wolverines, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range.

Lendeborg's efforts helped Michigan win the national championship and earned the forward Big Ten Player of the Year, as well as consensus All-American honors.

Prior to his transfer to Michigan, Lendeborg tested the 2025 NBA Draft waters, measuring 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes to go along with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. The veteran spent six years in college and will turn 24-years-old before his rookie season.

At No. 17 overall, Parker slotted Texas wing Dailyn Swain to Oklahoma City.

Swain spent the first two seasons of his college career at Xavier before transferring to Texas when former Musketeers head coach Sean Miller accepted a job with the Longhorns. During his lone season in Austin, Swain averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc.

Swain, who appeared in 99 games and made 72 starts over a three-year college career, is listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds. With good size on the wing, Swain would add another versatile defender and strong downhill driver to the Thunder's lineup.

Coming out of high school, Swain was a four-star prospect, rated the No. 99 overall player and No. 21 small forward in the 2023 recruiting class by the 247Sports composite rankings.