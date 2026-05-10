OKC Thunder Continue to Dismantle Lakers with Game 3 Blowout

The Thunder were widely expected to dispatch of the Los Angeles Lakers quickly in the second round, though the actual result has still been surprising.

As of a Game 3 blowout, the Thunder now hold what is likely an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the series, with no team in NBA history having been able to come back from that deficit.

Saturday’s win was the biggest so far, with Oklahoma City using a fourth-quarter surge to win, 131-108. The 23-point win would beat out the team’s previous two wins, which were both by 18 points. In the series, the Thunder are now a plus-59, having beaten the Lakers so far by even more than Phoenix in the first-round tilt.

Los Angeles has been able to see competitive stretches, leading at halftime in Games 2 and 3. But they’ve been unable to put together a full, four-quarter product, letting the game slip out of their grasp late.

Free throw attempts in Game 3:



25 — Lakers

10 — Thunder



Guess who won. pic.twitter.com/XEDlSCaU6S — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 10, 2026

On Saturday, the Lakers continued to do a good job on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, holding him to just 23 points on 20 shots, but saw Ajay Mitchell ignite for a postseason-high 24 points.

Mitchell was a revelation overall, shooting 59% overall, 50% from three and adding 10 assists to zero turnovers. He’s been a steady presence all postseason long, but especially in Jalen Williams’ absence.

Unfortunately for LA, they’ve seen several different players get loose through the series, though none have been unable to will the purple and gold to a win.

LeBron James was stellar in Game 1, going for 27 points on 12-for-17 shooting, with six assists and four rebounds. He was able to shoot 50% from the floor, though his co-star in Reaves added just eight points on 16 shots.

In Game 2, Reaves was able to see a return to form, adding 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting, though the Lakers weren’t able to get things much closer.

Both struggled in the third iteration, as four of the five Lakers’ starters would finish below a minus-20 plus-minus.

The only constant through the series has been Rui Hachimura, who has continued to keep his blistering shooting alive through multiple bouts against the top defense in the league. LA's inability to leave with wins despite different combinations of individual success doesn't bode well for its chances as a whole. Especially with superstar Luka Doncic seemingly out for the remainder of the series.

The Thunder and Lakers will tip off Game 4 at 9:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 11.