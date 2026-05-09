An Under-the-Radar Draft Lottery Result That Could Help OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City is in the midst of its title defense, but the NBA draft lottery could have some surprises waiting just around the corner.

On Saturday night, the Thunder will be looking to take a 3-0 lead on the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. While the Thunder are hoping to take care of business on the West Coast, there will also be plenty of attention on the draft lottery in Chicago on Sunday.

While the Thunder had the top record in the league for the second straight year, they’ll still be getting a lottery pick in this June’s draft, thanks to the LA Clippers. While the Thunder’s odds of jumping into the top 4 with the 12th-best odds are slim, the defending champs still have another result they should be rooting for as well.

Along with having control of the Clippers’ pick this year, the Thunder will also be taking a pick from LA in 2027 via a pick swap. So, naturally, it would benefit the Thunder if the Clippers are as bad as possible next season.

Considering that franchise is in a strange situation already, some bad luck next season, coupled with a rough offseason, could put the Thunder in position to receive a top pick in 2027. However, those hopes could take a slight hit if the Clippers are able to add some young talent through the draft.

Thanks to a deadline deal with the Indiana Pacers that sent Ivica Zubac to the midwest, the Clippers have a 47.9% chance of landing either the fifth or sixth pick in this year’s draft. Considering the Thunder would love for LA to be as bad as possible next season, the defending champions should be hoping that their 2025 NBA Finals foe lands in the top four and keeps their 2026 selection.

Considering the Thunder were pushed to seven games by the Pacers last season, it may not seem ideal for Tyrese Haliburton and company to add a potential franchise talent in the draft. Yet, keeping the Clippers from drafting an instant impact player would be the best situation for the Thunder overall.

Sam Presti has been betting against the Clippers for quite some time, and he hasn’t been able to get any crazy lottery luck yet. While there’s only a slim chance of the Thunder landing a top pick in 2026, Oklahoma City’s chances of improving their pick for 2027 may come down to where Indiana’s pick lands on Sunday.