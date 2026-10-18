2027 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Four Players in Top 35 Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to add even more talent following the 2026-27 season.

OKC is set to receive first-round picks from the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs, giving Sam Presti and company plenty of opportunities to add more young players on cheaper contracts as the Thunder's current roster becomes more expensive.

While it seems unlikely that Oklahoma City makes three picks in the first round, here's a look at who No Ceilings slotted to Mark Daigneault's team in a recent mock draft.

No. 5: Stefan Joksimovic, Slovenia

Landing a pick in the top five would be a major win for the Thunder, who are expected to be among the NBA's best teams once again in 2026-27.

Alongside a star-studded roster that also includes multiple talented role players, adding a top-five pick to the group would give OKC another young player to help maintain the team's level of talent even as other players become too expensive and leave the team.

Listed at 6-foot-7, Joksimovic offers solid size and would add to a short wing rotation in Oklahoma City with a versatile skill set that appears similar to those that have interested Sam Presti in the past.

Playing for the Slovenian senior national team, the soon-to-be 19-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 35.7% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range across six contests during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers.

Previously, Joksimovic played with the Slovenian youth natioal team, where he averaged 23.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game at the 2026 FIBA U18 EuroBasket tournament.

No. 25: Sammy Jackson, VCU

Jackson enters his freshman season at VCU as an under-the-radar NBA Draft prospect.

With a strong season and pre-draft process, though, it wouldn't be surprising to see Oklahoma City take a chance on the former four-star recruit.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Jackson was rated the No. 56 overall player and No. 22 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

No. 29: Hugo Yimga-Moukouri, France

Another international prospect, Yimga-Moukouri will turn 19-years-old following the 2027 NBA Draft and would be another young player for OKC to develop.

At the same 2026 FIBA U18 EuroBasket tournament, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the French youth national team.

Yimga-Moukouri currently plays for Nanterre 92 in the Basketball Champions League.

No. 35: Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner tested the NBA Draft waters in 2026, but elected to play another season at Vanderbilt.

The talented point guard enjoyed a breakout sophomore season that saw Tanner average 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range.

At the NBA Combine, Tanner measured 5-foot-10-and-three-quarters without shoes, which could be a concern for Oklahoma City, and other NBA teams.