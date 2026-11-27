The OKC Thunder, once projected to sit atop the Western Conference standings, are losers of seven of its last 10 games.

Things have been rough going since three of its five starters went down with major injuries in the team's third game of the season, and the injury report doesn't stop with just the trio. All of Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams and more have missed time this season. And OKC has struggled to find its footing in a competitive West.

Still, armed with two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and budding talent, OKC will have more than one way to get back on track.

Here are three ways Oklahoma City can return to form this season:

1. Take Care of Down Competition

The Thunder have so far faced one of the toughest schedules in the NBA, playing a handful of teams that were expected to be great this season, and ones that have broken out. Over the next several weeks, OKC faces one of the softest parts of its schedule, and will need to win plenty of games to stay in the West race.

Prior to the turn of the new year, OKC will face Milwaukee twice, Brooklyn in back-to-back games, the Kings, Hornets and Pelicans. It’s hard to say at this stage the team has any “must-win” games — especially accounting for its blunder versus the Clippers — but winning those would go far in helping stay afloat until reinforcements arrive.

2. Get Chet Holmgren Back from Injury

Speaking of reinforcements, the team’s star center in Chet Holmgren is currently out, but it won’t be long before he re-takes the court.

Holmgren injured his knee just three games into the season, and has long been a vital part to the team’s defensive identity and success as a whole. Simply getting him back from injury will be a major milestone in returning to competitiveness in the Western Conference.

Last season, Holmgren finished as the league’s runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year, earning All-NBA honors in the process. His defense has long been elite and a vital part of OKC’s system, though his offense as a continual top-three scorer on the team will be needed as well.

Following his knee injury against the Clippers on Oct. 25, Holmgren was ruled out for 8-10 weeks, putting his return date around late-December or early January. Either would be a major win for OKC.

3. Make Moves on the Fringes

With so many injuries and the team reeling, fans and pundits alike are calling for OKC to make a move. That’s easier said than done with little leverage and financial flexibility, though moves will certainly still appear as the team trudges through the season.

The most obvious are those that allow OKC to offload young talent that hasn’t yet produced at an NBA level in exchange for proven players on cost-effective deals. Those have become more narrow given the Thunder’s situation, but are still likely to pop up here and there.

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti has been among the league’s best at keeping his pulse on just that. And Thunder fans can at least take solace in the fact that their decision-maker is doing exactly that.