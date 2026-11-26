Oklahoma City's season has taken a tumble following a handful of injuries.

After falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves the night before Thanksgiving, the Thunder hold a 10-9 record and have fallen to the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference.

There is still a light at the end of the tunnel for OKC, though, who could own a trio of first-round draft picks in the upcoming class.

Here's a look at who Sam Vecenie and Adam Finkelstein paired with Oklahoma City in a recent projection of the 2027 NBA Draft.

No. 5: Caleb Holt, Arizona

The former five-star prospect has notched a solid start to his college career.

Across his first seven games with the Wildcats, Holt is averaging 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 blocks while shooting 51.7% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range on 3.7 attempts per game.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Holt's versatility and athleticism on the wing would seemingly be a solid fit in Oklahoma City.

Coming out of high school, Holt was rated the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the country.

No. 13: Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Krivas, Holt's teammate, has also been solid to start the season.

The senior big man is averaging 17.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 68.8% from the field through seven games. Krivas doesn't offer much as a floor spacer, averaging 0.2 attempts from beyond the arc per game across his four-year college career.

This season, though, that number has increased from 0.3 attempts per game as a junior to 0.9 attempts per game as a senior.

Even if Krivas doesn't become a threat from the outside, the Wildcats' standout is an impressive interior prescence. Listed at 7-foot-2 and 265 pounds, Krivas would add another big man to the Thunder's rotation.

No. 30: Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner tested the NBA Draft waters in 2026, but opted for a return to school.

At the combine, the junior guard measured 5-foot-10-and-three-quarters without shoes while weighing 166 pounds and recording a 6-foot-4-and-a-quarter wingspan.

Tanner's size could be a concern for OKC and other NBA teams, but it hasn't stopped the Commodores' star from performing well the last two seasons. Through seven games, Tanner is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, three steals and just 0.7 turnovers per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 24% from 3-point range.