3 Critical Storylines to watch in OKC Thunder vs. Wizards

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Washington Wizards on Saturday inside the Paycom Center. The OKC Thunder are hoping to extend its winning streak, currently sitting at three games after taking down the Cavs twice earlier this week and blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in the FedEx Forum to start the Thunder's NBA Cup journey.

Washington enters this game 4-5 with a two game losing streak in hand hoping to snap their early season skid against a banged up Thudner team that is facing a road-home travel back-to-back. Oklahoma City will be without All-NBA Big man Chet Holmgren, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, key rotational big Jaylin Williams and youngsters Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber who have yet to log a minute in this season.

The Wizards are missing Justin Champagnie, Reece Beekman, Felix Okpara, Jamari Watkins, Tristan Vukcevic in this contest with All-NBA big man Anthony Davis tabbed as questionable leading up to tip-off.

3 Critical Storylines in OKC Thunder vs. Washington Wizards

1) Minutes Played for OKC Thunder Stars

Oklahoma City is already short handed. Now they are on the second night of a back-to-back with six standard contract players in street clothes. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got the benefit of sitting out the entire fourth quarter last night in Memphis to rest up for this affair but Mark Daigneault's rotation will certainly have to be adjusted to manage the work load of the Thunder regulars. The interesting part of this storyline goes beyond the normal back-to-back that every team deals with, Oklahoma City has two days off following this game for a natural reset point.

2) Ajay Mitchell Keeping up Scoring Trend

Mitchell has scored 20-plus points in five of the last six Thunder games. Twice this week the rising star has posted a career-high in points. this includes his 35 point outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. The guard dominated off the dribble getting it done with self created buckets while knocked down mid-range jumpers without being bothered by the defenders in front of him plus getting to the rim at will. Tonight against Washington, the Thunder need Mitchell's All-Star campaign to continue to gain steam to put a cherry on top of a potential perfect week with a 4-0 record.

3) Jared McCain Fully Breaking Out of Slump

McCain was fantastic against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Coming into the game he was suffering through a shooting slump, but in the midst of the team's first NBA Cup pool play game, McCain launched eight triples and converted at a 37% clip. On top of his 3 ball falling again, McCain was lethal inside the arc, while also being active on defense with four steals and a charge drawn. Not to mention his impact on the glass. The Thunder hope that McCain can put together another massive game to completely break out of his previous slump.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking the show on the road as the team heads to Portland on Tuesday for a back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers playing the same team on Wednesday in the same venue. This starts the team's longest road trip of the year, which spans four games.