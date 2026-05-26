3 Things to Know Ahead of Game 5 OKC Thunder vs. Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals for a pivotal Game 5. The winner of this game, in a 2-2 series, goes on to win the best of seven set 82% of the time. It is safe to call this a must-win game for both sides.

Despite the disappointing close to the two-game road trip for Oklahoma City, the Thunder did its job. Rallying in Game 3 to earn a lopsided win to not only earn the needed split but also win two games in a row after dropping Game 1. The young San Antonio Spurs, with their backs against the wall and the possibility of going down 3-1, showed impressive maturity, closing the second quarter on a 7-0 run to end the game and blow out the reigning champions.

With the series tied at two all, it really turns this best-of-seven Western Conference Finals into a best of three, with two of the three contests being played in Bricktown. There is uncertainty regarding which version of the Thunder you will see. Second-year guard Ajay Mitchell is already ruled out with a right soleus strain, as All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams is questionable with another hamstring issue. This once again puts the Thunder without one of its three ball handlers at a minimum and the potential remains for the Thunder to only have superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being capable of initiating offense.

3 Things to Know Ahead of Game 5 of Western Conference Finals

1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to be better

This is a star-driven league. In two of the four games to this point, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar has not been good enough. Sure, it is a challenge going up against the Spurs' elite defense with the best defender in the NBA looming at the rim, but Gilgeous-Alexander has to find a way to lead this Thunder offense and score the basketball at a high level as the only known ball handler and scorer available as the NBA world awaits the status of Jalen Williams.

2) 3 Point Shooting will dictate the Thunder's success

The Oklahoma City Thunder will not have Ajay Mitchell's ball handling and the chance that Williams doesn't play the Thunder offense becomes one dimensional. Gilgeous-Alexander can bend and collapse defenses and then kick it out to a shooter and see if the ball falls through the net or not.

3) Can Chet Holmgren Get Going?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Chet Holmgren have a breakout season to make his first All-Star game and first All-NBA honors. Though, against the San Antonio Spurs through 9 games has been a complete dud. Failing to make an impact on the glass, in the point column and hasn't been as sharp at the rim in this matchup as he has against every other NBA team. Perhaps it just isn't his matchup; it is looking more and more like that is the case. The Spurs are uniquely designed to expose the weaknesses in Holmgren's game, and he can't magically get better in the one-off day between games this series, but they need more from him.

Holmgren's inability to shoot in tight windows and over small closeouts gives him fits. The Spurs' physical guards challenge him at the rim, and Oklahoma City's lack of playmakers available doesn't allow him to be the typical play-finisher on the offensive end, mixed with his lack of force and aggressiveness when the ball does find him. Right now, given Holmgren's lack of self shot creation, he isn't able to counter any of these issues.

Oklahoma City has to hope that somehow, someway, Holmgren has a solid game.