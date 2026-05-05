3 Things to Know Ahead of OKC Thunder Game 1 vs. Lakers

The ball will tip on Tuesday night to jump-start the second round series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder have proven to be the best team in the NBA for the length of the regular season and thus far in the playoffs, being the only team to pull off a first-round sweep this postseason. The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a six-game series win over the Houston Rockets and enter the Paycom Center as the biggest brand in basketball and with the most legendary player on the court in LeBron James as the 41-year-old enters yet another postseason series.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are pegged to make quick work of the Purple and Gold, most predicting this series to only last five games and with the every other day format of the opening five tilts seeing this second round series spanning just a tick over a week.

However, Game 1 will be a massive tone setting moment for this series. If the Los Angeles Lakers can pull off an upset right out of the shoot and steal one in Bricktown it turns the aformentioned predictions on its head.

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) passes as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3 Things to Know Ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 1

1) Both Sides Down a Star

The Oklahoma City Thunder are without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, who is not only the Thunder's No. 2 scoring option but an All-Defensive option for this all-time great unit on that end of the floor. The Thunder will miss his disruptive nature on the defensive end and turning that into quick offense while also lacking his shot creation for himself and others to make the scoreboard move in the right direction for the Bricktown Ballers.

Luka Doncic is still sidelined to start this second-round series after missing the last week and a half of the regular season and the entire Houston Rockets series in the opening round. Doncic is not only the Lakers' best player, but against this hounding Thunder defense, the amount of time the superstar soaks up on the ball will be vastly missed and likely lead to far too many Purple and Gold giveaways.

2) Stopping LeBron James Is Still a Challenge

Without Williams, the Thunder's starting five lacks the size to truly contain James. The All-time great, arguably the best to ever play, will still face All-Defensive caliber defenders such as Lu Dort, but until Alex Caruso checks into the game, they will lack the size combined with athletic ability to keep up with James. However, the biggest key for Oklahoma City will be denying him the ball in the post and not letting him operate the Lakers' offense from the low block as a passer and scorer.

3) The Question Remains How the Lakers will Defend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Los Angeles Lakers are not a defense worth writing home about. However, JJ Redick has been able to create zone concepts and heavy traffic schemes on stars to slow them down. Marcus Smart is their lone great option as a point of attack defender besides perhaps Jarred Vanderbilt, but clearly these two on an island will not be enough to contain Gilgeous-Alexander. The question that is yet to be answered is can Redick and company find a way to force the Thunder superstar to get the ball out of his hands and trust in his secondary scoring options down his No. 2 bucket getter in this opening game?

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this second round series.