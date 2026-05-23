3 Things to Know Ahead of OKC Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals Game 3. The Thunder are looking to do what the San Antonio Spurs did and split the two road games at a minimum.

The Thunder will need to do so without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams which presents a challenge for the Bricktown Ballers against this imposing Spurs defense. This game will likely need to be a rock fight to keep things tight for Oklahoma City without their second best offensive weapon. Here are three things to know in this matchup.

3 Things to Know About OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 3

1) OKC Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has to be Great

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals with the series deadlocked at a game each. Now though, the Thunder must find a way to win a game on the road. The Thunder are hoping to do just as the Spurs did, steal back home court advantage. To do so, they need at least a split south of the Red River.

A lot of the pressure will fall on the back to back NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to lead the charge and likely have to take on more minutes. The Thunder will need Gilgeous-Alexander to put on a heroic effort scoring against this lethal Spurs defense to make up for the lack of Jalen Williams.

2) There is Pressure on Second Year Guard Ajay Mitchell

Speaking of the Santa Clara product missing Game 3, the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to start the second year guard Mitchell in his place. He has to be able to take pressure off of Gilgeous-Alexander when paired alongside him and run the show when the MVP needs a rest. This is a tough task for any player against the Spurs, but especially a youngster in his first true playoff run of earning real minutes.

3) Chet Holmgren must build off his Third Quarter

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Chet Holmgren start slow to this season as he has been a non factor against San Antonio in their many matchups this season. In the third quarter, the Thunder big man turned in seven points on 3-for-4 shooting, including an and-1 while dishing out an assist to be a plus four in 10 minutes. This is the first time Holmgren has shown life in this matchup. With Williams out, he has to step up in a big way.