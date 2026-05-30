3 Things to Know in Game 7 of OKC Thunder vs. Spurs

Winner takes all in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder are battling the San Antonio Spurs and must do so short-handed as the Thunder are without two of their three best offensive creators, two of their top five players total, in this win-or-go-home bout between these two teams. All-NBA swingman, who tried his best to give it a go in Game 6 only to play 11 minutes, was listed as out on the initial injury report with the same Hamstring issue that has hindered him all series. The Thunder have seen Williams deal with four hamstring injuries and a pair of wrist surgeries since winning their first NBA title last June. Thunder second-year rising star guard Ajay Mitchell is out with a right soleus strain after a coming out party in the Lakers series, Oklahoma City serverly misses his shot creation for himself and others.

The San Antonio Spurs are fully healthy in this battle and fresh off a dominating Game 6 win on the home hardwood and have all the momentum trying to close out this Western Conference Finals and let this young core advance to the NBA Finals well before the traditional timeline of rosters this inexperience suggests. The Thunder were in that spot a year ago, spitting in the face of experience to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Oklahoma City has won short-handed games against these Spurs this series, most recently a pivotal Game 5 to secure itself the chance to go back to the NBA Finals and be the first team to play in two straight finals since the 2019 Golden State Warriors. The Thunder are still seeking to be the first team since the 2018 Warriors to win back-to-back titles, a quest that could end tonight.

If the Spurs pull off this win, it would grant the NBA eight different champions in eight straight seasons. A unique run of parody that this league has never seen before.

This is the 160th Game 7 in NBA history, this is the fifth Game 7 in these NBA Playoffs tying a record for a single postseason. San Antonio would advance to their first NBA Finlas since 2014 with a win and this is the first Western Conference Finals to go seven games since 2018. Home teams are 117-42 in Game 7s but this postseason, the home team is 2-2.

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after making a three point basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the first half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

3 Things to Know in Game 7 of Western Conference Finals

1) Will Experience Finally Matter?

So far in this series, the Spurs young core has answered every call. Staring down the barrel of a 3-1 deficit they blew out Oklahoma City in Game 4. With their season on the line in Game 6, the Thunder had a chance to close out the Spurs and instead got blown out as these young Spurs weren't ready to see their season end.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been here before, winning a pair of Game 7s on their home court. The Paycom Center will be rocking, the pressure will be high, will the team that has been here before have an advantage?

2) Can the OKC Thunder finally start strong?

Every game this series, the Spurs have set the tone and have forced Oklahoma City to play catch up right out of the gate. Can Oklahoma City flip that script?

3) Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Have a Superstar Game?

The San Antonio Spurs are elite at taking away the mid-range and the paint, the two areas where Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thrives. Can the Thunder star find a way to have a massive game to push them back into the Finals?