OKC Thunder Superstar's Struggles Highlight Game 6 Woes Against Spurs

Oklahoma City is set for its first Game 7 of 2026, thanks in part to the struggles of its superstar in a potential closeout game.

On Thursday night, the Thunder were outmatched in a 118-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. With the Spurs knotting the series at three games apiece, a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City is set for Saturday night.

The Thunder have plenty of experience in Game 7s, winning two last season on their way to an NBA title. However, the Thunder will need to play much better in the do-or-die scenario, and it all starts with their two-time MVP.

In Game 6, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a shell of his typical self, which has unfortunately been a recurring theme for the Thunder throughout this matchup against San Antonio. He finished the night with 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting while adding only four assists and two turnovers.

Needless to say, those numbers aren’t going to cut it in Game 7 if the Thunder want to advance to their second straight NBA Finals. Ultimately, the Thunder simply need their superstar to be better, and that path starts with getting better looks offensively.

Only getting to the line for three free throws in Game 6, Gilgeous-Alexander was stifled by the Spurs’ defense. Not being able to get to his spots inside and draw fouls was certainly a key part of Oklahoma City’s offensive struggles.

So, the Thunder will need to do a much better job of putting Gilgeous-Alexander in advantageous situations in Game 7. Of the MVP’s 18 shot attempts in Game 6, roughly 15 featured a defender in good position to contest the shot and/or make life difficult for Gilgeous-Alexander as he rose up.

Of course, that sort of defense is to be expected from an elite team, especially in the conference finals, but the Thunder’s lack of offensive rhythm was noticeable all night, and it all stemmed from Gilgeous-Alexander being unable to create better looks. Obviously, that doesn’t mean the fault for Oklahoma City’s lackluster offense all falls on him, but for an all-time great, Gilgeous-Alexander simply has to find a way to break down the San Antonio defense better in Game 7.

The Thunder fought all season for the right to play Saturday’s Game 7 on their home floor, and Gilgeous-Alexander will need to overcome his Game 6 struggles to lead his team to a win in the biggest game of the season.