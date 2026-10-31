Aday Mara Set To Take On Bigger Role With Chet Holmgren Injury

The Thunder’s rookie big man just got thrust into a bigger role.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in full panic mode as another star player is set to miss a large amount of time, with Chet Holmgren out for up to 10 weeks after a patellar tendon tear. This marks the third OKC starter to hit the injury report for a good amount of time, as both Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams are almost guaranteed to be out for the whole season.

Holmgren’s absence is just another blow to a team that was already weak, but the Thunder can’t sit around and wallow in self-pity. OKC knew other players like Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain would already have to step up for the squad, and now, with Holmgren’s name on the injury list, another young player will be called upon to play a bigger role.

This time, it will be rookie Aday Mara who will be called to play a bigger role than before. Mara was expected to get a decent amount of playing time this season due to the Thunder’s lack of big men, but now with Holmgren out, Mara is even further up in the depth chart. Mara has seen a decent amount of playing time already, but has yet to make a real splash in the regular season.

This is partly due to the lack of shots Mara has taken in his first five games, but now with no Holmgren, the rookie will be called to step up and be a bigger scoring threat for the squad. Additionally, Mara will be called to anchor the defensive front for OKC. He has already done a good job of this, having a block in every contest so far, and now he will be expected to fill the role of the All-NBA Defensive First Team center.

The Thunder did not expect this season to turn out like this at all, but at this point, the squad must perform with what they have. OKC still has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm to lead them, and still has key players who can support. The Thunder will now just need help from young players if they want to compete, and Mara is someone who must step up greatly.

If the young big man can step up and start to rule the paint, OKC might have a shot at continuing its dominance, and when Holmgren does eventually return, he could return to make it the best frontcourt in the league.