Ajay Mitchell Is Poised to Have a Dominant NBA Playoffs

A season ago, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell was knocked to the end of his team's rotation when it began time to perform in the playoffs after turf toe limited the promising rookie to just 36 games, one start in the regular season. Mitchell then played limited minutes in 12 games across the four rounds the Thunder took part in during their championship-winning run.

The UC Santa Barbara product has since broken out as the Thunder's lead sixth man, piling together a Sixth Man of the Year caliber season in his sophomore campaign. Through 57 appearances and 16 starts, Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Alongside these averages, Mitchell was very efficient shooting the ball, boasting 48.5% from the floor, 87% from the line and a true shooting percentage of 58.5%. He is also a positive player on the defensive end as well.

The Belgian guard held his own on defense, guarding his position well on and off the ball, allowing the Thunder to not have to take a step back on the side of the court that they take the most pride in to have him on the floor. He was also a pesky defender for opposing players to deal with as well, drawing a total of 23 offensive fouls in the season.

Thunder teammate and potential All-Defensive teamer Cason Wallace believes Mitchell's defense is underrated, with him doing a lot of things that end up going unnoticed due to his offensive output.

“He's definitely an underrated defender. He can switch on the main guys," Wallace said. "We have confidence in him, knowing that he’s gonna do the job. Whenever he's on the defensive end, we don't have to worry too much."

Mitchell is set to be the first man off the bench against almost every matchup the Thunder could face in the NBA Playoffs, with his off-the-bench playmaking and scoring prowess being of high importance to the team's chances to repeat as champions. The crafty guard was instrumental in the team staying dominant in the absence of Jalen Williams throughout the regular season; with the former All-NBA guard/wing back in action in the playoffs, the team will rely on him to continue to take on ball pressure off of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams throughout physical games.

Despite it not being his first official postseason, Mitchell will have to succeed in a much higher role than he had last season in a Thunder rotation looking to repeat as NBA champions.