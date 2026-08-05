Cason Wallace Poised to Make OKC Thunder History Next Season

Oklahoma City’s starting lineup will have a shakeup next season, and it could lead to a new Thunder record-holder.

After an offseason of changes around the league, the Thunder will walk into the 2026-27 season with a new-look starting five. While four pieces remain intact, Lu Dort is now in Atlanta, which likely clears the way for Cason Wallace to take over as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s backcourt partner.

Although most teams would have a major hole after losing an All-Defensive starting wing, the Thunder have the luxury of filling his old spot with another All-Defensive player in Wallace. His defensive prowess, alongside an increase in playing time and importance, should put him on the path to making some Thunder history next season.

Last season, Wallace finished first in the NBA in total steals, racking up 150 across his third year. His steals total ranks fifth in Oklahoma City history, trailing only two seasons apiece from Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

George’s 2018-19 season, where he was a finalist for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, tops the Thunder leaderboard with 170 steals. Although it will be a high mark to surpass, Wallace might be able to get his name to the top of the list in 2027.

Averaging 26.6 minutes per game last season, it’s hard to imagine a transition to a full-time starting role will cause much of a change there. Already starting in 58 of his 77 appearances last season and playing in Mark Daigneault’s deep rotation, Wallace’s playing time won’t be where he makes up the difference.

Instead, as the primary perimeter defender next season, Wallace should be getting more on-ball reps against some of the top ball-handlers in the league. In turn, that could give him more opportunities to take advantage of his quick hands and secure more possessions for the Thunder.

Sometimes being thrust into similar situations in the 2026 playoffs as Dort’s role dwindled, Wallace increased his steals per game from 1.9 in the regular season to 2.1 in 15 playoff games despite playing fewer minutes per game. If that’s a taste of what’s to come, 2.1 steals a night would project to around 172 steals in a full 82 games.

With the balancing of likely a few missed games and a more consistent role as the primary perimeter defender, Wallace’s path to topping the Thunder single-season steals leaderboard is well within reach. Even with a great season, he’ll likely be cutting it close, but Wallace has proven his ability to improve each year, so another 20 steals is certainly possible.