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2026 NBA Draft: Who are the Latest Projections for OKC Thunder?

The NBA regular season is coming to an end on April 12, and the 2026 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching.
Randall Sweet|
Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks against the UConn Huskies during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks against the UConn Huskies during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

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Oklahoma City Thunder

The NBA regular season ends on Sunday, April 12.

As a result, multiple teams will shift their focus to the NBA Draft, preparing for what is touted as a historic 2026 class.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder still have plenty more to play for, OKC is also set to receive a pair of first-round picks in the upcoming draft and could add even more young talent to its roster.

Here's a look at who the Thunder have been projected to take in a few recent mock drafts.

Aday Mara & Koa Peat

Both Mara and Peat are fresh off of Final Four appearances, as Mara and Michigan defeated Peat an Arizona in the NCAA semifinals.

Listed at 7-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 66.8% from the field as a junior. Peat, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound former five-star recruit, averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 52.8% from the field as a freshman.

Koa Peat & Cameron Carr

In addition to Peat, No Ceilings slotted Baylor's Cameron Carr to Oklahoma City.

Carr, a former four-star prospect, spent the first two years of his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Baylor, where the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range.

Dame Sarr & Bennett Stirtz

Sarr, a former five-star recriut from Italy, spent his freshman year at Duke, where the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a steal while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range.

Stirtz started his college career at Northwest Missouri State, a Division II program, before transferring to Drake and finishing his college career at Iowa. With the Hawkeyes, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.

Stritz helped Iowa to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1987.

Hannes Steinbach & Braylon Mullins

Steinbach averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 57.7% from the field as a freshman.

Listed at 6-foot-11, Steinbach is a former four-star recruit who starred during international competition.

Mullins, a former five-star prospect, averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range as a freshman. The 6-foot-6 wing knocked down one of the most iconic shots of the 2025-26 NCAA season, connecting on a triple with less than one second left to defeat Duke and send Connecticut to the Final Four.

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Randall Sweet
RANDALL SWEET

Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.

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