2026 NBA Draft: Who are the Latest Projections for OKC Thunder?
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The NBA regular season ends on Sunday, April 12.
As a result, multiple teams will shift their focus to the NBA Draft, preparing for what is touted as a historic 2026 class.
While the Oklahoma City Thunder still have plenty more to play for, OKC is also set to receive a pair of first-round picks in the upcoming draft and could add even more young talent to its roster.
Here's a look at who the Thunder have been projected to take in a few recent mock drafts.
Aday Mara & Koa Peat
Both Mara and Peat are fresh off of Final Four appearances, as Mara and Michigan defeated Peat an Arizona in the NCAA semifinals.
Listed at 7-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 66.8% from the field as a junior. Peat, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound former five-star recruit, averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 52.8% from the field as a freshman.
Koa Peat & Cameron Carr
In addition to Peat, No Ceilings slotted Baylor's Cameron Carr to Oklahoma City.
Carr, a former four-star prospect, spent the first two years of his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Baylor, where the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range.
Dame Sarr & Bennett Stirtz
Sarr, a former five-star recriut from Italy, spent his freshman year at Duke, where the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a steal while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range.
Stirtz started his college career at Northwest Missouri State, a Division II program, before transferring to Drake and finishing his college career at Iowa. With the Hawkeyes, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.
Stritz helped Iowa to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1987.
Hannes Steinbach & Braylon Mullins
Steinbach averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 57.7% from the field as a freshman.
Listed at 6-foot-11, Steinbach is a former four-star recruit who starred during international competition.
Mullins, a former five-star prospect, averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range as a freshman. The 6-foot-6 wing knocked down one of the most iconic shots of the 2025-26 NCAA season, connecting on a triple with less than one second left to defeat Duke and send Connecticut to the Final Four.
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Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.