2026 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Bolster Depth on Defense in First Round

The 2026 NBA Draft is less than a month away.

Set for June 23, this year’s class is filled with talent, and should give teams throughout the draft a chance to add important pieces to their rosters.

Oklahoma City is a unique position, as the Thunder hold two picks in the top 20 of the 2026 draft despite consecutive 60-win seasons.

Given OKC’s current roster construction, it seems unlikely that Sam Presti and company will keep the No. 12 and No. 17 overall selections, but the team could move on from players who are currently on the team to bring in young prospects on cheaper contracts.

In a recent projection from NBA Draft on SI, Derek Parker slotted two collegiate prospects to Oklahoma City.

At No. 12 overall, Parker paired Michigan’s Morez Johnson Jr. with the Thunder.

As a sophomore, Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 62.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range on 0.9 attempts per game. The former four-star recruit’s impressive performance helped Michigan win the national championship as Johnson earned All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defense recognition along the way.

Coming out of high school, Johnson was rated the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 6 center in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports.

The former Illinois transfer measured 6-foot-9 without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 7-foot-3 and half an inch wingspan while weighing 250 pounds.

In addition to his size and strength, Johnson’s physicality could bolster Oklahoma City’s defense in the frontcourt, while also adding a strong rebounding presence.

At No. 17 overall, Parker matched Texas wing Dailyn Swain with the Thunder.

Swain spent two seasons at Xavier before transferring to Texas when former Musketeers coach Sean Miller was hired by the Longhorns.

During his lone season in Austin, Swain averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc.

At the combine, the Longhorns’ star measured 6-foot-6 and half an inch without shoes, recording a 6-foot-10 wingspan and weighing 211 pounds. Swain was rated the No. 103 overall prospect and No. 22 small forward in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Swain would add a versatile wing with good size to OKC’s roster. While the former four-star recruit likely wouldn’t produce the same scoring output for the Thunder, Swain could be a solid wing defender and rebounder for Mark Daigneault’s team.