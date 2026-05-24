Reports: OKC Thunder Host Five NBA Draft Prospects for Workouts

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of four teams still fighting for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Despite OKC potentially being on the verge of another Western Conference title, the team is also preparing for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Sam Presti and company hold three picks in this year's class, including No. 12 and No. 17 overall.

As the draft approaches, set for June 23, the Thunder have reportedly held predraft workouts with five prospects.

Here's a look at who Oklahoma City has brought in so far.

Allen Graves, Santa Clara

As a redshirt freshman, Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range.

Graves measured 6-foot-7 and three quarters of an inch without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 7-foot wingspan while weighing 225 pounds.

Nate Johnson, Kansas State

In his lone season with the Wildcats, the senior and former Akron transfer averaged 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.

Johnson measured 6-foot-2 and half an inch at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, notching a 6-foot-7 and half an inch wingspan and weighing 217 pounds.

Source: The Thunder hosted a predraft workout on Tuesday that included Allen Graves (Santa Clara), Nate Johnson (Kansas State), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) and Izaiyah Nelson (USF).



More workouts 👇https://t.co/nB4T6Zu6Nh — Cody Taylor (@CodyTaylorNBA) May 21, 2026

Alex Karaban, Connecticut

A five-year college player who won two national championships with the Huskies, Karaban helped UConn to another title appearance in 2026.

The veteran averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.4% from deep.

Karaban measured 6-foot-6 and three quarters of an inch without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 6-foot-11 wingspan while weighing 225 pounds.

Exclusive: UConn's Alex Karaban to have predraft workout with Thunder (via @The_ThunderWire):https://t.co/EjnV86kLSN — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) May 21, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg has been a popular pairing for OKC in projections leading up to this summer's draft.

In his six years at the collegiate level, Lendeborg spent three seasons at Arizona Western College, two years at UAB and finished his NCAA career at Michigan.

In his lone season with the Wolverines, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range.

The veteran helped Michigan win the national championship in a contest against Karaban and UConn, earning Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors along the way.

Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

Nelson averaged 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in his lone season at South Florida.

The senior and former Arkansas State transfer measured 6-foot-9 at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, recording a 7-foot-3 wingspan and weighing 219 pounds.