2026 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Arizona Freshman in Lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dealt with a number of injuries this season.

Despite holding the top spot in the Western Conference, All-NBA wing Jalen Williams and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein have missed significant time, among multiple other players on the roster. Now, reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined through the All-Star break after suffering an injury of his own.

As a result of the group's inconsistent health, OKC has had to turn to the end of the bench throughout the year. Two-way players Branden Carlson and Brooks Barnhizer have had to play meaningful stretches in addition to Ousmane Dieng before he was traded.

Former top-15 picks Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic also have yet to debut for the Thunder as both have dealt with their own ailments. Oklahoma City is set to have a pair of first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft class, though, and could add two more young depth pieces to the team's roster.

In a recent mock draft, NBA Draft on SI's Derek Parker paired Arizona freshman Brayden Burries with OKC.

A former five-star recruit, Burries was rated the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 combo guard in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports. In his first year with the Wildcats, the standout wing has been a key catalyst for one of the NCAA's top teams.

Arizona was ranked No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, and held a 23-0 record before falling to Kansas on Monday night. In that contest, Burries finished with a game-high 25 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 3 steals and just one turnover.

On the season, the Wildcats' star is averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 50.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Burries would give Mark Daigneault's team more guard depth off the bench, an area that the group has been lacking throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

At No. 18 overall, Parker slotted Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson to Oklahoma City.

Like Burries, Jefferson has been a key piece for one of the NCAA's top teams this year. The senior forward is averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Jefferson has similar skills to multiple players Sam Presti and company have selected recently. The former St. Mary's transfer is an impressive playmaker for his size, and has had a strong season shooting from the perimeter.

Like Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, who have proved to be solid playmakers from the post position at the NBA level, Jefferson has the potential to offer similar tools.

