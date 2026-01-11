2026 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Freshman Big Man in Lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder's recent stretch has brought to light a few issues within the team's roster.

Of course, OKC is still fresh off a title run and holds the NBA's best record, but the group still needs to improve in multiple areas after a rocky past month.

Fortunately for the Thunder, Sam Presti and company are set to have multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and will have the ability to address a few of the team's weaknesses.

While it is unlikely that Oklahoma City uses three of four selections in the top 30, the Thunder should be able to add at least one intriguing prospect.

In a recent mock draft from Bryan Kalbrosky at USA Today, the Thunder added freshman big man Hannes Steinbach at No. 11 overall with a pick the team received from the LA Clippers.

Hailing from Würzburg, Germany, Steinbach was rated a four-star prospect entering the 2025-26 NCAA season, but has outperformed expectations to start his college career. In his first 12 games with the Huskies, the 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 18.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal while shooting 59.5% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-11, Steinbach is one of college basketball's best rebounders. In addition to his size, the 19-year-old knows how to position himself well and is good at boxing out opposing players.

While these skills may seem like fundamentals that most high-level basketball players posses, Steinbach has mastered these basic techniques to become a monster on the glass. For a Thunder team that has struggled to rebound at times this season and in the past, the young big man could help OKC improve in that area.

Additionally, the team has been thin in the frontcourt recently, as Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and rookie Thomas Sorber are out with injuries. Steinbach would add more depth to that group as a decision about Hartenstien's future with the team looms.

Playing in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, Steinbach helped Germany to a silver medal, averaging 17.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

At No. 20 overall, Kalbrosky paired New Zealand Breakers wing Karim Lopez with the Thunder. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, the 18-year-old wing from Mexico is averaging 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and a steal per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range in 23 NBL games this season.

Finally, at No. 28 overall in Kalbrosky's projection, OKC added Spanish guard Sergio De Larrea. Listed at 6-foot-5, the 20-year-old is averaging 4.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 43.8% from the field and 45% from deep in 12 EuroLeague games with Valencia this season.

