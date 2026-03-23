2026 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Land Sweet 16-Bound Freshman

As the NBA regular season draws to a close, the NCAA postseason continues.

March Madness has already featured a number of thrilling matchups as future NBA Draft picks battle for a chance to win the national championship. In the NBA, teams are making their final pushes ahead of the postseason and jockeying for position in the playoffs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won 11 consecutive contests, and sit three games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Despite holding the best record in the NBA, OKC also appears likely to secure two top 20 picks in the upcoming draft, coming from the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers.

In a recent projection from Jonathan Wasserman at Bleacher Report, the Thunder added two collegiate prospects with the No. 15 and No. 16 picks.

At No. 15 overall, Wasserman paired Tennessee freshman Nate Ament with Oklahoma City.

Ament entered the 2025-26 campaign viewed as one of the class' premier prospects, but has struggled at times with the Volunteers. Still, the former five-star recruit has shown plenty of upside and could easily develop into a talented player with more experience.

Ament is averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, a steal and 2.3 turnovers per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-10 and more than 200 pounds, Ament has an intriguing skill set for a player of his size and stature.

With a solid handle and confidence from beyond the arc, Ament has the skill to play on the perimeter and the size to be a versatile option on both ends of the court. In addition to the aforementioned abilities, Ament's skill as a playmaker could draw interest from Sam Presti and company.

In Tennessee's most recent contest, Ament finished with 16 points, 4 rebounds, a steal, a block and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-11 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 7-of-8 from the free throw line to help the Volunteers reach the Sweet 16.

At No. 16 overall, Wasserman slotted Florida wing Thomas Haugh to the Thunder.

Like Ament, Haugh offers positonal versatility due to his size and stature. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Haugh is a skilled perimeter player who saw his role expand as a junior.

After serving as an auxilliary piece of Florida's national title run in 2025 alongside a trio of NBA Draft picks, Haugh became the Gators' star in 2025-26. The former three-star recruit was averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, a steal, a block and 1.5 turnovers per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range.

Haugh earned consensus All-American honors for his efforts and helped the Gators to the Round of 32, where Florida team lost to Iowa in a thrilling, back-and-forth contest.

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