NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add High-Profile Prospect in Top 5

While the Oklahoma City Thunder are still the top team in the NBA, it's no secret that Mark Daigneault's squad has had a few struggles recently.

In addition to a trio of losses at the hands of San Antonio, including a 15-point defeat and another by 20 points, OKC has also lost to Minnesota in the past few weeks after starting the season 24-1. Even in a win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Dec. 29, the Thunder allowed 74 points in the first half.

Oklahoma City should get the opportunity to remedy a few of these concerns in the upcoming NBA Draft, as the team could land up to four first-round picks this summer.

In a recent mock draft from Derek Parker at NBA Draft on SI, the Thunder landed a few intriguing prospects to bolster its roster.

At No. 4 overall, Parker paired North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson with OKC.

Coming out of high school, Wilson was rated the No. 5 overall player and No. 3 power forward in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Wilson is averaging 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range. Wilson's size, rebounding prowess and defensive ability should make the former 5-star prospect a solid fit in Oklahoma City's scheme, and a player who could compliment Chet Holmgren and the team's other versatile big men.

At No. 20 overall in Parker's mock draft, the Thunder added Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Jefferson spent two years at St. Mary's before transferring to Iowa State ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. As a senior this year, the talented forward is averaging 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc.

With the ability to stretch the floor as a perimeter shooter and help as a connective playmaker, in addition to his defensive ability, Jefferson also seems like a solid fit for Oklahoma City.

Finally, at No. 23, Parker slotted Arizona freshman Brayden Burries to the Thunder. Burries was rated the No. 9 overall recruit and No. 2 combo guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports, and has performed well in his first year with the Wildcats.

in 13 games, Burries is averaging 14 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range. Listed at. 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Burries could be another solid wing option for Oklahoma City off the bench early in his career.

