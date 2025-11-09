NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Multiple Pieces in First Round
The NBA's defending champions have gotten off to another impressive start.
After winning 68 regular season games in 2024-25 before making a run through the postseason to claim the team's first-ever title, the Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten off to a 9-1 start in 2025-26.
The team's impressive effort has come despite of multiple injuries, as All-NBA wing Jalen Williams has yet to take the court yet for Mark Daigneault's team this season. With Williams, and others, missing time, other players have had to step up for OKC, showcasing the team's depth.
Even after a championship and what looks to be another good year for the Thunder, Sam Presti and company have the chance to add more depth in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Oklahoma City is set to have a trio of first-round picks in the upcoming class, which could lead to the team bringing in a new crop of talent.
A recent projection from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman paired three intriguing prospects with OKC early in the process.
At No. 21 overall, Wasserman slotted Duke point guard Cayden Boozer to the Thunder.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Boozer is the twin brother of potential top pick Cameron Boozer and the son of former All-NBA honoree Carlos Boozer.
Like his brother, Cayden was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, rated the No. 20 overall player and No. 4 point guard in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
In the first two games of his college career, Boozer is averaging 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal per contest off the bench while shooting 44.4% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. Boozer is still early in his career, and his numbers will continue to change as the season progresses.
At No. 22 overall, the Wasserman matched Michigan big man Yaxel Lendeborg with the Thunder. Lendeborg is in his first season with the Wolverines after starting his college career at Arizona Western College and then transferring to UAB.
In his two seasons with the Blazers, Lendeborg won two AAC Defensive Player of the Year awards, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game in 2024-25. Lendeborg tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but elected to return to NCAA basketball for another season.
At the combine, the veteran big man measured 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes, weighing 236 pounds and recording a 7-foot-4 wingspan.
In his first game at Michigan, Lendeborg tallied 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a block in 22 minutes on the floor, shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Finally, Wasserman paired Texas Tech's JT Toppin with OKC at No. 29 overall.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Toppin is in his third season of college basketball and second with the Red Raiders. In 2024-25, Toppin averaged 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 32.7% from deep.
In his season debut, the junior notched 31 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block, shooting 10-of-19 from the field.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.