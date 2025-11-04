NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Offensive Upside in First Round
Coming off the first NBA title in franchise history, the Oklahoma City are the league's last unbeaten team to start the 2025-26 campaign at 7-0.
Even without Jalen Williams in the lineup and Chet Holmgren missing multiple games, the Thunder has gotten off to another strong start behind the efforts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With the NBA season still in the early stages, most Thunder observers likely aren't focused on the draft, especially as OKC has a strong chance to repeat as champions.
Despite Oklahoma City's success, though, the team is set to own the rights to three first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. While it is unlikely the Thunder use all three selections due to the team's depth, the upcoming class gives Sam Presti and company another chance to improve OKC's roster.
A recent mock draft from Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports saw the Thunder take a few upside swings on a trio of prospects who could be solid offensive players at the next level.
First, Finkelstein paired Florida guard Boogie Fland with Oklahoma City at No. 21 overall.
A former five-star recruit, Fland is in his first year with the Gators after transferring from Arkansas over the offseason. With the Razorbacks, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 37.9% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.
Following his freshman season, Fland tested the NBA Draft waters, measuring 6-foot-2 without shoes and recording a 6-foot-6 wingspan. Rather than entering the 2025 class, though, the sophomore returned to college basketball and entered the transfer portal, settling on Florida.
In his first game with the Gators, Fland tallied 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 0 turnovers in 32 minutes on the floor, shooting 3-of-9 from the field in a loss against Arizona.
At No. 22, Finkelstein slotted Virgina Tech freshman Neoklis Avdalas to Oklahoma City.
Before his time with the Hokies, Avdalas averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 26 contests playing for Peristeri in Greek's top basketball league. Like Fland, Avdalas attended the 2025 NBA Combine, where he measured 6-foot-7 and half an inch without shoes while notching a 6-foot-9 wingspan.
Instead of entering the 2025 NBA Draft, though, Avdalas elected to develop his game in the NCAA at Virginia Tech. In his first college basketball game, the 19-year-old finished with 8 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and a turnover in 29 minutes on the floor against Charleston Southern.
A strong passer with good size, Avdalas seems reminiscent of an archetype that Presti and company have taken a chance on in the past.
Finkelstein's final projection for Oklahoma City was 18-year-old wing Karim Lopez at No. 29 overall.
Originally from Mexico, Lopez plays for the New Zealand Breaker's in Australia's NBL, the same league that produced former Thunder lottery pick Josh Giddey. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 224 pounds, Lopez is averaging 10.4 points, 6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a steal per game while shooting 51% from the field in 10 contests this year.
