NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Productive Freshman in Top 10

The Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten off to an impressive start this season, as the team holds a 19-1 mark 20 games into the 2025-26 campaign.

Coming off an NBA title, OKC has one of the deepest rosters in the league, receiving contributions from a number of players throughout the year. With multiple pieces of the team's lineup missing time throughout the year, the Thunder have had to utilize the team's roster flexibility.

A few of Oklahoma City's younger players still haven't gotten time on the court, as Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber have dealt with their own injuries. Despite the team's depth, OKC has the chance to add more intriguing prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft class.

Recently, Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today published a mock draft of the 2026 cycle that featured a trio of first-round selections by the Thunder.

At No. 9 overall, Reyes paired Arizona freshman Koa Peat with Oklahoma City.

The son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat Sr. and the younger brother of former NFL first-round pick Andrus Peat, Koa was rated a five-star prospect.

Hailing from Perry High School, the same school that produced Jalen Williams, Peat was ranked the No. 9 overall player and No. 4 power forward in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, Peat is averaging 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a steal per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. The talented forward hasn't shown much range from beyond the arc, but his size and athleticism have allowed Peat to be successful on both ends of the floor early in his freshman season.

At No. 17 overall, Reyes slotted Duke wing Dame Sarr to Oklahoma City.

Sarr, another freshman, hails from Italy and was also a five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class per 247Sports. In his first 8 collegiate contests, Sarr is averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, an assist and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Sarr has the potential to be an impactful defender at the next level, which should make him a good fit in OKC.

Finally, Reyes matched St. John's veteran big man Zuby Ejiofor with the Thunder at No. 26 overall.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, Ejiofor is averaging 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Coming out of high school in the Dallas area, Ejiofor was rated the No. 47 overall prospect and No. 5 power forward in the 2022 recruiting class by 247Sports.

