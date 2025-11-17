NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two Five-Star Freshman in First Round

There's still plenty of the NBA season left, leaving months until the next NBA Draft.

It's never too early to start looking ahead, though.

The 2026 NBA Draft class is set to feature a talented group of prospects, as the upcoming crop of talent has performed well across college basketball early in the 2025-26 season. As a result, it's a good year for Oklahoma City to potentially own three first-round picks in the cycle.

While the Thunder already boast one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, the team could add even more talent over the summer in the upcoming draft. In a recent mock draft from No Ceilings, an outlet covering the NBA Draft, three intriuging prospects were paired with OKC.

First, at No. 12 overall, No Ceilings slotted Cincinatti freshman and former five-star recruit Shon Abaev to Oklahoma City. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Abaev was rated the No. 22 overall player and No. 5 small forward in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

In the first four games of his college career, Abaev is averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc. While Abaev doesn't check all the boxes of a typical Thunder prospect, his size and scoring ability on the wing could add more variety alongside the team's bevy of defensive-minded wing players.

At No. 14 overall, No Ceilings slotted Iowa's Bennett Stirtz to OKC.

Unlike Abaev, Stirtz was an unheralded recruit, who started his career at a Division II program before playing for Drake in 2024-25. Stirtz transferred again to Iowa over the offseason, and has performed well so far with the Hawkeyes.

In three games, the veteran point guard is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 58.8% from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc. If Stirtz continues his strong campaign throughout Big Ten play, he could be off the board before No. 14.

Finally, No Ceilings pairing Nikolas Khamenia with Oklahoma City at No. 27 overall. Like Abaev, Khamenia was a five-star recruit in the 2025 class. While Abaev has gotten more opportunity early in his career, though, Khamenia still has plenty of time left this season to increase his production.

In four games, the skilled wing is averaging 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Khamenia was rated the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 small forward in the nation.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.