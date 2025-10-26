OKC Thunder Add Three Prospects in First Round of 2026 NBA Mock Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a 3-0 start in the 2025-26 campaign after claiming the team's first NBA title just four months ago.
OKC brings back most of its roster from last year, with Dillon Jones being the only player from the 2025 championship squad to find a new home. Jones was traded to Washington and waived, but the South Bay Lakers selected the former first-round pick with the top pick in the G League draft.
With everyone else from last year's historic, 68-win regular season back for another year, though, the Thunder should be one of the best teams in the NBA again this season.
Yet, even despite the team's status, Oklahoma City is set to own multiple first round picks in the upcoming draft following a number of nifty trades from Sam Presti in previous years.
The Thunder could receive picks from the Rockets, 76ers and Clippers this year, granting the team an opportunity to add even more depth to its roster.
In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report, writer Jonathan Wasserman paired an interesting trio of prospects with the Thunder.
At No. 10 overall, Wasserman slotted five-star recruit and Houston freshman Chris Cenac Jr. to OKC. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Cenac would add another big man to the Thunder's rotation, which currently features Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams.
Thomas Sorber is also expected to enter the mix when he returns from injury after suffering a torn ACL over the summer. Branden Carlson is on a two-way contract, but has shown flashes and could earn minutes in a pinch, as well as versatile wing and small ball center Kenrich Williams, who is also sidelined with an injury.
Hailing from Link Academy, Cenac was rated 247Sports' No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 center in the 2025 recruiting class. With a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan, Cenac has the potential to be an impressive defender, which could make him a solid fit with the Thunder.
At No. 26, Wasserman tabbed Spanish guard Sergio De Larrea for Oklahoma City.
Listed at 6-foot-5, De Larrea will be 20-years-old at the time of the 2026 NBA Draft and is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2 rebounds per game while shooting 57.6% from the field and 61.5% from beyond the arc in around 15 minutes across six EuroLeague games during the 2025-26 campaign.
At No. 27, Wasserman slotted Michigan big man Aday Mara for the Thunder.
Another Spanish prospect, Mara is listed at 7-foot-3 and 255 pounds. The Wolverines center averaged 6.4 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 1.6 blocks per game last year with UCLA.
