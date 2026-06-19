Every 2026 Draft Pick the OKC Thunder Owns and how it can use them

The Oklahoma City Thunder are always one of the more interesting teams at every NBA Draft, not only consistently hitting on talented prospects, but making moves while doing so.

The Thunder has seen a draft-night move in some form or fashion for the last half-decade, being highly aggressive in moving up or down to nab their prospects. The 2026 draft is sure to offer plenty of the same, with OKC starting with as many as three assets.

Here’s all of the Thunder’s 2026 assets and how they could be used on draft night 2026:

No. 12

The Thunder’s top asset, the twelfth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is highly valuable, offering them a spot to simply select a lottery talent, or move up to the top pick range.

OKC is highly familiar with the twelfth pick, having taken Jalen Williams and Nikola Topic there, and starting there before moving up two spots for Cason Wallace.

They’ll surely do their due diligence on a trade, but could ultimately stand pat.

Below is a list of players they could target at No. 12:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Brayden Burries, Arizona

No. 17

The most interesting of the Thunder’s picks, No. 17 stand just between the high and low-end of the draft. OKC is liberal with its draft ranking, often taking players regardless of range, meaning they could simply grab a player that like here.

Additionally, the Thunder could also use this pick in tandem with No. 12 to move up. They could also used draft assets and simply move up from seventeen while hanging onto twelve.

This pick has been speculated as one that is highly likely to be moved, whether going up, out or down.

Below is a list of propsects that OKC could target with No. 17:

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Allen Graves Santa Clara

No. 37

The least of the Thunder’s 2026 picks, the thirty-seventh pick is a sneaky option in terms of team-building, allowing the selected player to join the Thunder on a two-way contact, opposed to taking up a primary roster slot.

OKC has long-utilized this strategy, and it offers a unique way for the Thunder to add a developmental pick without shuffling the current roster.

The Thunder will have the option to simply stay pat at No. 37, or move up or down, within reason.

Below is a list of prospects that the Thunder could target with pick No. 37:

Jack Kayil, Berlin

Alex Karaban, UConn

Richie Saunders, BYU