OKC Thunder NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Who OKC Targets With Every Pick

In the new era of Thunder basketball, the front office has sought a very specific player archetype in each draft, valuing high feel for the game, defense, positional size and versatility and more.

Players like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and more come to mind as Thunder-y picks, all of which have made an immediate impact for the former champs. With the 2026 NBA Draft coming up, we'll attempt to identify who could be the next players to join OKC in the hunt for a second title in three seasons.

Below, we’ll mock out the first round according to how the Thunder could select at each spot:

1. Cameron Boozer, Duke

2. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

3. AJ Dybantsa, BYU

4. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

5. Keaton Wagler, Illinois

6. Kingston Flemings, Houston

7. Brayden Burries, Arizona

8. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

9. Dailyn Swain, Texas

10. Nate Ament, Tennessee

11. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

12. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

13. Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

14. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

15. Aday Mara, Michigan

16. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

17. Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

18. Hannes Steinbach, Washington

19. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

20. Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

21. Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

22. Allen Graves, Santa Clara

23. Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

24. Cameron Carr, Baylor

25. Labaron Philon, Alabama

26. Koa Peat, Arizona

27. Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

28. Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

29. Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

30. Jack Kayil, Berlin

The Thunder aren’t shy about non-traditional draft rankings, usually opting to take their stylistic players where they need. And the above mock reflects that.

The top group has been lauded as one of the most elite in some time, offering three No. 1-level players with North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson close behind. Given his feel for the game and processing speed, it would be shocking if Boozer wasn’t at the top of OKC’s listed, followed by the best of the bunch defensively in Peterson and a high-octane scorer in Dybantsa.

In the mid-lottery, all of Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings and Brayden Burries jump out as higher-feel guard or small-wing prospects that the Thunder could target.

Realistically, options like Yaxel Lendeborg, Dailyn Swain and Morez Johnson Jr. feel like good value around the team’s pick at No. 12.

In the following tier with the No. 17 pick could be players like Zuby Ejiofor, Joshua Jefferson, Bennett Stirtz or UConn’s Tarris Reed Jr.

At No. 37, international guard Jack Kayil has been speculated as a potential target in the second round.

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place on Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24.