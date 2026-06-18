Ranking the OKC Thunder's Biggest Needs Before the NBA Draft

The OKC Thunder, already one of the more talent-rich teams in the league despite a Western Conference Finals loss, have two mid-first picks at the 2026 NBA Draft.

The rich are certain to get richer, with OKC having the ability to package together and trade up, pick up future assets by trading out, or simply take two players in what's been deemed a historically deep draft.

But how can the already-elite Thunder get even better? Below, we'll look at some of the skills OKC could continue to bolster its roster with:

1. Creation Ability

The Thunder have plenty of creators capable of concocting offense, including the reigning two-time MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Still, for the last three postseasons, it’s been what OKC has needed in the Playoffs.

OKC’s half-court offense was slow against both the Mavericks and Spurs in 2024 and 2026, respectively, and it was still massively needed even in the team’s Finals-winning campaign. Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell would’ve been massively helpful this postseason, but things also happen.

With that, it might not be a bad idea for the Thunder to add one more secondary creator, be it at No. 12 or 17.

2. Shooting

The Thunder have done well to add players that are skilled with the ball in-hand and on defense, but have come around as shooters through their early careers. Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and plenty more come to mind.

While the Thunder shot fairly well in the ’26 postseason, shooting is always something that will be needed next to Gilgeous-Alexander and co.

The 2026 draft class has several talented shooters, including Keaton Wagler, Cameron Carr, Bennett Stirtz, Christian Anderson and plenty more. The Thunder could also use its No. 37 pick to add a two-way sharpshooter, with players like Alex Karaban, Tyler Nickel and plenty more in the second-round range.

3. Athleticism

Oklahoma City hasn’t necessarily prioritized real athleticism through its rebuild, with it being more of a bonus in addition to feel for the game, positional size and more.

Still, OKC’s lack thereof was fairly apparent in the postseason, though, especially without Williams able to get out and go in transition.

The Thunder won’t need to make high-flying athleticism a pillar of their draft outlook, but grabbing a player capable of creating advantages with leaping ability could be useful. There's certain to be several players available in their range who have that trait.