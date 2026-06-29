Every Move the OKC Thunder Have Made This Offseason: Draft Picks, Signings and Trades

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been predictably busy this offseason, making moves ahead of a crucial 2026-27 season.

The Thunder were expected to dodge a massive tax bill this offseason, and that's come in the form of draft picks, re-signings, trades and more.

Below, we'll evalute each move the team has made this offseason:

Draft Picks:

No. 12: Aday Mara, Michigan

With yet another lottery pick, the Thunder selected what was likely their best player available in Michigan big Aday Mara.

At 7-foot-3, Mara has titanic size and the skill to match, able to pass the ball and score with touch on the interior.

The Thunder have a center-laden roster now, but Mara should be able to make the most of limited time.

No. 16: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz has been the best player on his team at several stops through college, but now joins OKC ready to add 3-point shooting and play-making.

He should fit snugly into OKC’s backcourt rotation, able to shoot, dribble, pass and more.

No. 41: Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Otega Oweh has long been an impactful college contributor, able to add stingy defense, slashing and more.

Oweh will need to shoot threes to be impactful at an NBA level, though the Thunder will work on that with him in the next several months.

Signings:

Isaiah Hartenstein, Center

Hartenstein has already been a Thunder for two seasons now, having been a crucial part of the team’s championship-winning season in the first and playing the best defense on Victor Wembanyama in the Western Conference Finals in the second.

OKC recently declined his team option, but re-signed him to a longer, three-year deal.

Trades:

Aaron Wiggins

Wiggins, the No. 55 pick at the 2021 NBA Draft, has been a longtime contributor for OKC. He scored in double figures twice in the NBA Finals for the Thunder, and has generally added a scoring punch off the bench over the years.

He slowed over the course of the 2025-26 season, and fell out of the rotation somewhat with the addition of Jared McCain.

Wiggins was recently dealt to a good landing spot in Atlanta for two second-round picks.

Isaiah Joe

Similarly to Wiggins, Joe has long added a scoring spark off the bench, specifically with white-hot 3-point shooting. Additionally similar, he was dealt to an Eastern Conference team — the Detroit Pistons — for two second round picks.

Joe was a needed asset on the bench, but with McCain and now Stirtz, the Thunder are moving forward with players who could make an impact in the postseason.