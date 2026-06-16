Everything OKC Thunder Fans Should Know for the 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets and Rumors

The 2026 NBA Draft is on the horizon, just a week away. The Thunder have been one of the best-drafting teams in recent memory, and are now armed with a bevy of picks that it will look to continues its success with.

OKC has roster decisions to make this offseason, and any draft pick it makes it will need to clear space. Still, the '26 class has been lauded as the best in some time, meaning decision-maker Sam Presti and the front office could still be prepared to infuse the team with even more talent.

Even more, the Thunder are looking to contend next season regardless of how this offseason goes.

Below you can find everything needed for the 2026 draft, including the selections, targets, rumors and more.

Picks:

No. 12

The most coveted asset currently in OKC’s draft arsenal, they’ll again be picking twelfth — a spot they’re intimately familiar with — in a loaded draft class.

From No. 12, the organization should be able to go up, down or out depending on what it values most. This pick conveys via the LA Clippers from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.

No. 17

In addition to a lottery pick, OKC also owns a mid-first courtesy of the Al Horford trade. With potential roster turnover on the horizon, the team could opt to just use this selection as well, taking two talented prospects in a deep class.

The Thunder could also package this pick with No. 12 to move up, or trade out entirely, grabbing future assets.

No. 37

The Thunder own one second-round pick at No. 37, which could return two-way value.

Potential Targets:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg makes sense for OKC on a number of levels. He's a 6-foot-9 wing-slash-forward that just helped Michigan to a title, checking off plenty of Thunder boxes in the process: malleable scoring, two-way impact, high-feel passing and more.

He'll be 24 shortly after draft night, though a team such as OKC may not care given its contending.

Dailyn Swain, Texas

If the Thunder are looking for true wings, Texas's Dailyn Swain makes sense. He can create with the ball in-hand, is a great positional passer and rebounder. The primary downside is his 3-point shooting, which Chip Engelland could shore up.

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Another Michigan player could also be a puzzle piece for OKC, with Morez Johnson Jr. offering two-way impact as a lengthy play-finisher and rangy defender. He's a more traditional big, but projects to be able to shoot the ball.

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

St. John's Zuby Ejiofor isn't seemingly in OKC's range, but still checks all the needed boxes in terms of high-level defense, switchability, passing and scoring upside.

Jack Kayil, Alba Berlin

A potential second-round target, Jack Kayil offers a combo guard with a knack for shooting, passing and pesky defense. He needs to improve across the board, but could do so in the Thunder organization.

Rumors:

OKC interesting in moving up, eying Aday Mara

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo reported in his latest mock draft that several teams are eyeing Aday Mara at the draft, including the Hawks, Mavericks, Warriors and Thunder. Additionally, OKC has been tagged as a team looking to move up.

“Rival teams say the Thunder have been active in exploring various trade options,” Wood wrote. “Including moving up in the lottery. Most expect them to find a way to consolidate, as they work to improve a crowded roster, also holding the No. 17 pick, movable future assets, and quality depth to help facilitate deals.”