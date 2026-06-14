The OKC Thunder are Officially Chasing Another Title, not Defending one

The Thunder are now officially chasing once again.

With the NBA season officially wrapping up, a new champion has been crowned in the New York Knicks. This means that Oklahoma City has been knocked off its throne and now will no longer get to boast the title of league champions for this upcoming year.

While the Thunder’s goal of winning another title will remain the same as it did this past season, the aspect of their journey might have some different qualities.

The Thunder will still be regarded as one of the best teams in the NBA, but the target they had hanging on their back all season is now gone. Oklahoma City will still prove to be a good benchmark for teams to test how well they match up against the best of the best, but the Thunder won’t necessarily be getting opponents' best game every night like they did when they were the reigning champions.

OKC won’t have the same type of pressure either to succeed in every single situation. It was held under a microscope this season, as the whole league was waiting for it to fail, just because the team was the best in the world. A team that was pressured to dominate the regular season might now be able to ease up just a bit to make sure it is completely healthy going into next postseason.

Additionally, the Thunder might see the media attention die down, not a lot, but a bit. While being under this microscope, the media found reasons to hate on the Oklahoma City team that would have never happened if they hadn’t just won it all. The Thunder have to expect that there will still be some attention, as they are still very relevant, but now the Knicks might take some of the heat off of OKC’s back.

Finally, it once again gives the Thunder something to pursue. Yes, every team’s goal is to win the championship every year, but when you have something taken from you that you once owned, you tend to want it more. After getting dethroned, the Thunder now have a feeling of what the top feels like, and will now want it more than ever.

Only one team truly succeeds at the end of each season, and it's the one that hoists the trophy. The Thunder are now looking to feel that feeling once again and will have to prove to everyone that they can do it.