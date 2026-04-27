Four Players Listed on Injury Report for OKC Thunder, Suns Ahead of Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns are set to play Game 4 in Phoenix tonight, with OKC looking to grab its third first-round sweep in a row.

In the last two postseasons, the Thunder have dispatched the Pelicans and Grizzlies in four games apiece, and will look to do the same against the Suns despite talents like Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and more standing across from them.

The Thunder have won the first three games in different ways, though each eventually snowballed into double-digit OKC wins. Reigning MVP and front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been particularly good in the last two games, pouring on 79 points in total across Games 2 and 3.

A win on Monday could mean some extra rest for Oklahoma City down the line, with other Western Conference series having been pushed to five or more games.

As always, the injury report is sure to play a factor in tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Suns ahead of a potentially series-ending Game 4:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left hamstring strain

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Jordan Goodwin — Questionable: Left calf strain

Mark Williams — Out: Left foot third metatarsal stress reaction

The Thunder list just two players total, with rookie Thomas Sorber continuing to be out following an offseason ACL injury, and star Jalen Williams out for the second consecutive game following another hamstring injury.

Williams exited midway through Game 2 grabbing at his left leg, and was later diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, considered week-to-week by Oklahoma City. There’s little reason to rush him back with OKC up an insurmountable 3-0 on Phoenix, though Williams will certainly be needed as the team looks to repeat.

Through 33 regular-season games, Williams was able to add 17.1 points on 48% shooting, with 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Thunder sharpshooter Isaiah Joe is officially off the injury report after being added for Game 2 for personal reasons.

The Suns list two players as well, with contributors Grayson Allen off after having played in Game 3. Now only Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams are listed.

Mark Williams has been among the more consequential injuries in the series, leaving Phoenix without its starting center for the first four games.

The Thunder and Suns tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, AZ.