Four Players Listed on OKC Thunder-Phoenix Suns Injury Report for Game 2

The Thunder and Suns will rematch in Game 2 tonight, with OKC looking to repeat its success from the opener, and Phoenix looking to bounce back and even the series.

Game 1 was effectively the Thunder's from the get-go, with Jalen Williams fueling a run with a five-point swing, and Oklahoma City quickly amassing a 30-point lead. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wouldn't see a good scoring game by his standards — going for just 25 points on 18 shots — though the home team was still able to run away with the game, and grab a third-straight postseason-opening win.

As always, the injury report is sure to play a factor in tonight's outcome. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Suns ahead of tonight's Game 2:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Grayson Allen — Questionable: Left hamstring stain

Jordan Goodwin — Questionable: Left calf soreness

Mark Williams — Questionable: Left foot third metatarsal stress reaction

The Suns move from two players to three in total, adding Jordan Goodwin, who left Game 1, alongside both Grayson Allen and Mark Williams.

Williams continues to be the most consequential addition to the series’ injury report, as Phoenix’s starting center. The Suns were massively outmatched from a size perspective in Game 1, with all of Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and even Jalen Williams making the difference.

Williams was seen in a walking boot Tuesday, with the listing having been changed from simple foot soreness to a left foot third metatarsal stress reaction. There’s no guarantee he’ll be sidelined for the rest of the series, but the available information doesn’t signal great things for his return. He remains questionable to play for Wednesday’s game.

Also questionable is Grayson Allen, who continues to deal with a hamstring strain. He’s been effective as a scorer for the Suns so far this season, averaging 16.5 points on 35% 3-point shooting.

Goodwin left Sunday’s game mid-way through, and has now picked up a calf soreness designation. He’s also questionable to play.

The Thunder continue to be the healthiest they’ve been all season, with only rookie Thomas Sorber listed on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Jaylin Williams exited Sunday’s game and returned with a wrap on his calf, but would re-enter the game after halftime, and is not listed on the IR.

The Thunder and Suns tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.